Welsh Corgi Cardigan
These energetic and sturdy little dogs were bred as cattle dogs, driving the herd by day and guarding them by night.
7/7
About the Welsh Corgi Cardigan
Welsh Corgi Cardigans are lively, active and intelligent little dogs with a steady temperament. Their easy-going nature makes them an ideal companion or family dog.
However, their working dog origins mean they require more exercise and stimulation than you’d expect from a dog of this size, and fare better when they have regular access to outdoor spaces.Fonte: aspetti e caratteristiche chiave provenienti dalla Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
6/7
Caratteristiche della razza
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Paese: Regno Unito
Taglia: Media
Aspettativa di vita media: 12-15 anni
Amabile / Vivace / Vigile / Socievole / Resiliente / Intelligente / Fedele / Socievole
Taglia: Media
Aspettativa di vita media: 12-15 anni
Amabile / Vivace / Vigile / Socievole / Resiliente / Intelligente / Fedele / Socievole
Aspetti principali
Ama essere educato
Paziente con i bambini e gli altri animali
Un ottimo compagno
Paziente con i bambini e gli altri animali
Un ottimo compagno
Metti mi piace e condividi questa pagina