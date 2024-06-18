Welsh Corgi Cardigan

These energetic and sturdy little dogs were bred as cattle dogs, driving the herd by day and guarding them by night.
About the Welsh Corgi Cardigan

Welsh Corgi Cardigans are lively, active and intelligent little dogs with a steady temperament. Their easy-going nature makes them an ideal companion or family dog.

However, their working dog origins mean they require more exercise and stimulation than you’d expect from a dog of this size, and fare better when they have regular access to outdoor spaces.

Caratteristiche della razza

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Paese: Regno Unito
Taglia: Media
Aspettativa di vita media: 12-15 anni
Amabile / Vivace / Vigile / Socievole / Resiliente / Intelligente / Fedele / Socievole

Aspetti principali

Ama essere educato
Paziente con i bambini e gli altri animali
Un ottimo compagno

