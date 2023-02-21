Mini Adult
Alimento secco per cani
Alimento completo per cani adulti di piccola taglia (fino a 10kg) - Oltre 10 mesi di età.
Formati disponibili
800g
2kg
4kg
8kg
Contenuto energetico adattato
Contribuisce al mantenimento del peso corporeo dei cani di piccola taglia soddisfacendo perfettamente i loro elevati fabbisogni energetici. Contiene L-carnitina.
Appetibilità superiore
Soddisfa l'appetito capriccioso dei cani di piccola taglia grazie ad una selezione di aromi esclusivi.
Salute del mantello
Contiene nutrienti che aiutano a mantenere la salute della pelle e del mantello. Arricchito con EPA-DHA.
|Peso del cane
|Bassa attività Razione giornaliera
|Attività normale Razione giornaliera
|Elevata attività Razione giornaliera
|2 kg
|40 g
|47 g
|53 g
|3 kg
|55 g
|63 g
|72 g
|4 kg
|68 g
|79 g
|89 g
|5 kg
|80 g
|93 g
|105 g
|6 kg
|92 g
|106 g
|121 g
|7 kg
|103 g
|119 g
|136 g
|8 kg
|114 g
|132 g
|150 g
|9 kg
|125 g
|144 g
|164 g
|10 kg
|135 g
|156 g
|177 g
DETTAGLI PRODOTTO
Suitable for small breed dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult mini dog in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Because small breed dogs like yours tend to have high energy needs, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is formulated with nutrients that help to meet those energy needs, whilst also helping your dog to maintain a healthy weight.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Some small breed dogs have fussier appetites than others, that's why ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult's formula contains a selection of exclusive flavourings. It is this enhanced palatability that directly appeals to even the fussiest of dogs.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult also contains a variety of nutrients that help to support and maintain the health of your dog's skin and coat.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.