Alimento secco per cani

Alimento completo per cani adulti di piccola taglia (fino a 10kg) - Oltre 10 mesi di età.

Contenuto energetico adattato

Contribuisce al mantenimento del peso corporeo dei cani di piccola taglia soddisfacendo perfettamente i loro elevati fabbisogni energetici. Contiene L-carnitina.

Appetibilità superiore

Soddisfa l'appetito capriccioso dei cani di piccola taglia grazie ad una selezione di aromi esclusivi.

Salute del mantello

Contiene nutrienti che aiutano a mantenere la salute della pelle e del mantello. Arricchito con EPA-DHA.

Suitable for small breed dogs over 10 months old that weigh up to 10kg, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult mini dog in mind.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Because small breed dogs like yours tend to have high energy needs, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is formulated with nutrients that help to meet those energy needs, whilst also helping your dog to maintain a healthy weight.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">Some small breed dogs have fussier appetites than others, that's why ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult's formula contains a selection of exclusive flavourings. It is this enhanced palatability that directly appeals to even the fussiest of dogs.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult also contains a variety of nutrients that help to support and maintain the health of your dog's skin and coat.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">To cater to each dog's individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is also available as wet food in delicious gravy.<div style="margin: 0cm 0cm 8pt">If you're considering mixed feeding, simply follow our feeding guidelines to ensure your dog gets an accurate amount of both wet and dry food for optimal benefit.

