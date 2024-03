Some cats can be fussy eaters so food palatability is key. Exclusive formula and aromas, kibble size, special texture, or a combination of different shapes or textures - with both their dry and their wet food - will help stimulate their appetite.

*Adjusting the energy level of the food to the energy needs of the cat encourages them to regulate their own consumption. Cats usually have more difficulty curbing their appetite if the kibble is very rich in fats.