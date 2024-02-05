Sterilised 7+
Alimento seco para gatos
Alimento equilibrado y completo para gatos - Especial para gatos esterilizados (de 7 a 12 años).
Tamaños disponibles
1.5kg
4kg
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Sterilised 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Sterilised 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with targeted nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
Weight management
After neutering, energy requirements of cats decrease. Sterilised 7+ helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.