Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
About the Boston Terrier
Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.
Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.Fuente: hechos y características clave obtenidos de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Rasgos específicos de la raza
Grooming, training and exercise tips
Categoría de tamaño: Pequeño
Esperanza de vida promedio: 13-15 años
Amistoso / Animado / Inteligente / Apacible
Hechos clave
Requiere aseo moderado
No es esencial tener jardín
Necesita poco entrenamiento
