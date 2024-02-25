Newfoundland
The Newfoundland is a gentle giant. Despite their size and incredible strength, they are known for their gentleness and calm nature.
About the Newfoundland
Newfoundlands are sociable, good-natured dogs. They are well suited to coping with extreme conditions, and thanks to their powerful, muscular bodies and great coordination, they can be trained to become valuable water and rescue dogs. In fact, it’s in water that Newfoundlands are really in their element. They are excellent swimmers, thanks to a strong tail that is broad at the base, and acts very much like a rudder.
These dogs come in a variety of colours, including black and white, black and brown.Fuente: hechos y características clave obtenidos de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Rasgos específicos de la raza
País: Canadá
Categoría de tamaño: Gigantes
Esperanza de vida promedio: 9-10 años
Amoroso / Amistoso / Dócil / Tranquilo
Categoría de tamaño: Gigantes
Esperanza de vida promedio: 9-10 años
Amoroso / Amistoso / Dócil / Tranquilo
Hechos clave
Es un gran perro guardián
Requiere aseo moderado
Requiere espacio en el exterior
Requiere aseo moderado
Requiere espacio en el exterior
Dale like y comparte esta página