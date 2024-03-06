Siberian Husky
Originally from Eastern Siberia, the Siberian Husky was imported into the U.S.A. in 1909 as a sled dog.
7/7
About the Siberian Husky
Siberian Huskies are alert, sociable animals with a gentle temperament. Despite their size and appearance, they are not aggressive to other dogs or humans when they have been trained and socialised well.
The Siberian Huskies’ intelligence, calmness and desire to please make them rewarding companions and willing workers.Fuente: hechos y características clave obtenidos de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
6/7
Rasgos específicos de la raza
Grooming, training and exercise tips
País: Estados Unidos
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 11-13 años
Amistoso / Dócil / Alerta / Seguro / Inteligente / Entusiasta / Apacible / Trabajador / Independiente
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 11-13 años
Amistoso / Dócil / Alerta / Seguro / Inteligente / Entusiasta / Apacible / Trabajador / Independiente
Hechos clave
Disfruta el entrenamiento
Necesita mucho ejercicio
Requiere espacio en el exterior
Necesita mucho ejercicio
Requiere espacio en el exterior
Dale like y comparte esta página