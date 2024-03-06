Siberian Husky

Originally from Eastern Siberia, the Siberian Husky was imported into the U.S.A. in 1909 as a sled dog.
Siberian Husky


About the Siberian Husky

Siberian Huskies are alert, sociable animals with a gentle temperament. Despite their size and appearance, they are not aggressive to other dogs or humans when they have been trained and socialised well.

The Siberian Huskies’ intelligence, calmness and desire to please make them rewarding companions and willing workers.

Fuente: hechos y características clave obtenidos de la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)


Rasgos específicos de la raza

Grooming, training and exercise tips

País: Estados Unidos
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 11-13 años
Amistoso / Dócil / Alerta / Seguro / Inteligente / Entusiasta / Apacible / Trabajador / Independiente

Hechos clave

Disfruta el entrenamiento
Necesita mucho ejercicio
Requiere espacio en el exterior

