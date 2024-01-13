Bulldog Adult
Alimento seco para perros
Alimento completo para perros - Especial para el Bulldog adulto y maduro - A partir de los 12 meses de edad.
Tamaños disponibles
3kg
12kg
Suitable for dogs over 12 months old, ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is specially formulated with the nutritional needs of your adult Bulldog in mind. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult helps to maintain a healthy balance of intestinal flora. This not only contributes to the general health of your dog’s digestive system, but also helps to reduce the odour of your dog’s stools. This exclusive formula also helps to support the skin’s barrier role. Because ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult’s specific combination of nutrients helps to maintain skin health, this has a positive effect on your dog’s coat health too. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids known as EPA and DHA. These nutrients help to support the good health of your Bulldog’s bones and joints. What’s more, the kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Adult is tailor-made exclusively for the Bulldog breed. Because this breed has a turned up nose and an upper jaw that’s shorter than the lower one, the size and shape of the kibble has been specially adapted to make it easy for your dog to pick up.
Reducción del olor
Esta fórmula contribuye a reducir la fermentación intestinal que puede causar trastornos digestivos, flatulencia y mal olor de las heces.
Piel sana
Esta fórmula ayuda a mantener la función de «barrera» de la piel (complejo exclusivo) y a mantener una piel sana (EPA y DHA).
Huesos y articulaciones fuertes
Esta fórmula específica ayuda a mantener sanos los huesos y articulaciones y a mantener su peso ideal. Enriquecido con EPA y DHA.
Croqueta exlusica : especial mandíbula braquicefálica
Una croqueta exclusivamente diseñada para facilitar la prensión y estimular la masticación del Bulldog.
|-
|Bajo nivel de actividad
|-
|Actividad normal
|-
|Alta actividad
|-
|Peso del perro
|(g)
|vaso
|(g)
|vaso
|(g)
|vaso
|18 kg
|223
|2+7/8
|258
|3+3/8
|294
|3+7/8
|20 kg
|242
|3+1/8
|280
|3+5/8
|318
|4+1/8
|22 kg
|259
|3+3/8
|300
|3+7/8
|341
|4+4/8
|24 kg
|277
|3+5/8
|321
|4+1/8
|364
|4+6/8
|26 kg
|294
|3+7/8
|340
|4+3/8
|387
|5
|28 kg
|311
|4
|360
|4+6/8
|409
|5+3/8
|30 kg
|327
|4+2/8
|379
|4+7/8
|431
|5+5/8