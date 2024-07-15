American Cocker Spaniel

Even-tempered and never timid, American Cocker Spaniels have become more widespread in the home than in the field.
American Cocker Spaniel adult standing in black and white
7/7

About the American Cocker Spaniel

These extraverts are loved by many, and their compact size means they can go almost anywhere. Though the smallest of the sporting dogs, American Cocker Spaniels are perfectly proportioned, with a finely chiselled head atop a strong, compact body.

American Cocker Spaniels are friendly, outgoing, yet quiet dogs who form strong bonds with their family.

Fuente: Datos y características aportados por la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
6/7

Especificidades de la raza

País: Estados Unidos
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 12-15 años
Alegre / Cariñoso / Alerta / Entusiasta / Afable / Dócil / Inteligente / Leal / Sociable / Fuerte

Hechos clave

Necesita un entrenamiento moderado
Requiere muchos cuidados
Jardín no esencial

Dale like y comparte esta página