Briard
Briards belong to one of the few breeds with double dewclaws on their hind feet.
About the Briard
Briards are hardy, muscular dogs who have a well-balanced character. Since the 1990’s, worldwide demand for Briards has risen to unprecedented levels and the breed is now the most widespread French sheepdog.
Briards settle easily into the family home as excellent companions and guard dogs.Fuente: Datos y características aportados por la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Especificidades de la raza
País: Francia
Categoría de tamaño: Grande
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-12 años
Protector / Fuerte / Alegre / Alerta / Equilibrado / Sociable / Seguro
Hechos clave
Un gran perro guardián
Un gran perro para una familia
Requiere muchos cuidados
