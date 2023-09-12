Suplementos para la inmunidad y la digestión
Adecuados para cachorros a partir de los 6 meses de edad, ROYAL CANIN® IMMUNITY & DIGESTION CHEWS PUPPY SUPPLEMENTS están formulados por veterinarios y aprobados por perros. Estos suplementos contienen una combinación de ingredientes basada en la ciencia y en más de 50 años de investigación y observación en nutrición canina. ROYAL CANIN® IMMUNITY & DIGESTION CHEWS PUPPY SUPPLEMENTS incluyen vitaminas C y E para ayudar a mantener las defensas naturales y la salud celular de tu cachorro. Además, contienen prebióticos que ayudan a mantener un equilibrio saludable de las bacterias intestinales, y beta-glucanos (postbióticos) para contribuir a una digestión saludable y la calidad de las heces. No te fíes solo de nuestra palabra. En el estudio realizado, el 83% de los propietarios se mostraron satisfechos con ROYAL CANIN® IMMUNITY & DIGESTION CHEWS PUPPY SUPPLEMENTS tras solo 2 semanas de utilización*. Nuestros suplementos masticables están diseñados para combinarse con cualquier alimento de la gama ROYAL CANIN® para mascotas saludables. Asegúrate de seguir las pautas de alimentación del envase y no le ofrezcas a tu perro más unidades de la cantidad diaria recomendada. Para perros de menos de 5 kg, parte cada unidad por la mitad para una masticación adecuada. *Estudio interno de ROYAL CANIN®.
Feeding Instructions
Supplements for dogs over 6 months. Please adhere to the number of pieces per day indicated in the feeding guidelines. For dogs under 5kg, please cut the chew in half to ensure that it is adequately chewed. If you are giving supplements, it is recommended to adjust the main meal portion size accordingly to maintain your pet’s healthy body weight. Please consult your veterinarian if you have any questions.
|Dog's Weight
|Supplement: nb pieces /day
|kg
|<5
|½ piece
|5-14
|1 piece
|15-24
|2 pieces
|25-34
|3 pieces
|>35
|4 pieces