Frequently Asked Questions

● What is the best way to storage a new Royal Canin product ( wet and dry)?

Always follow recommendations of the packaging.



● What is the best way to storage a opened Royal Canin product ( wet and dry)?

For both dry and wet products follow packaging instructions. Wet products are intended for a right away use once open. For dry products, the bag should be closed again after opening or transpose the product into a clean sealed container with protection against light, moisture and to be consumed within a month.



● For how long my pet´s food stay fresh after the package been opened ( wet & dry)?

For dry products should be ideally kept in the bag it came in, excess air push out and closed/sealed after every feed. For storage follow packaging recommendations and consume it within 4 to 6 weeks.

Wet products are fresh after opening and recommended to be consumed right away. If there is content not offered to the pet, it should be kept in the fridge and consumed within three days and stored in an covered clean container.



● Can I hydrate the dry food? How? For how long I can offer the hydrated food to my pet?

Generally, it is advised not to hydrate the dry food as it can dilute the aromas and affect the palatability of the diet. However, if you would need to hydrate the dry food, it is recommended to always use fresh and clean water only and be consumed right away.



● Can I heat my pet food?

Generally, it is advised not to heat or reheat diets to avoid loss of essential nutrients like vitamin A, D, E and B-vitamins. If you are in a specific case where heating is needed, it is recommended to warm the food no more than 37 °C so the effect on nutrients will be minimal. It Is advised to carefully use the microwave as heating can be uneven depending on the food type and hotspots can develop.



● Can I freeze my pet food? For how long?

It is advised not to freeze Royal Canin diets as freezing can change the structure of the wet food matrix after thawing and palatability will be affected. For dry food, moisture can build during thawing and microbial growth can happen.

If the owner is in a specific case where freezing wet food is needed (e.g. to give it in Kong toys during summer), from a nutritional perspective, foods can be frozen for up to 3 weeks.