Thinking of getting a dog?

Advice and information to help you make the right decision for you and your future dog.

Responsible pet Ownership Guide

Is a dog right for you?

There are a lot of things to consider when thinking about welcoming a new dog into your home
Things to consider before getting a dog

How to care for a dog

The cost of owning a dog

Educating children on how to care for a dog

Introducing dogs to cats and other pets

Choosing the right dog

Every breed is unique, so take the time to decide which best suits you and your lifestyle.

Should I choose a pure breed or mixed breed dog?

Should I adopt a dog or buy a puppy?

How to adopt a dog

How to buy a puppy

Finding the right breed for you

Dogs come in all shapes and sizes, use our Breed Finder tool to research which breed best suits your lifestyle.

