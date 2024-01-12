Nutritional support for ageing cats
Precise formulas with a selection of nutrients to support healthy ageing in cats.
Support Healthy Ageing
Many cats begin to show physical signs of ageing between 7 and 10 years of age. Ageing often means decreased energy, difficulty walking, and loss of appetite. Older cats also have a greater chance of developing various medical conditions. Your vet may recommend a diet to help support healthy ageing.
