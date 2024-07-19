The Korean factory was established in 2018 as the 16th global factory of Royal Canin. We have installed the most advanced technology and equipment in the industry. The Korean factory is equipped with state-of-the-art purification column technology which reliably removes foreign substances from all raw materials. In addition, we have introduced the most advanced grinding technology that can improve digestibility and palatability.

In addition, we have adopted the latest technology in packing systems that does not use belts or chain conveyors to prevent the mixing of different products. Products manufactured by Korean factory are like all others produced by other Royal Canin factories (including the French factory). The products are manufactured and shipped out in compliance with the global quality and food safety specifications at the highest level, only after strict quality validation conducted by the headquarters in France.