To guarantee quality and food safety, the utilization of safe, high-quality and strict compliance of raw material selection is our priority. For this reason, we are unrelenting in our screening of suppliers of raw materials. Quality verifications are carried out using near-infrared spectrophotometer data bank based on Royal Canin’s globally common standards. The raw materials are only selected after complying with more than a hundred analyses and inspections on multiple product sample. After that, in-depth auditing aiming at raw material suppliers is then performed to ensure proper control of physical and chemical risks. Furthermore, we make sure that all cooperative suppliers comply with the requirements of Royal Canin in terms of ethical and environmentally-friendly standards. It is only through passing the strict examination processes can the companies and their raw materials become cooperative suppliers of Royal Canin. The approved suppliers can therefore purchase the strictly-selected materials from countries around the world before providing them to our factories.