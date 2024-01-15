A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your dog's general health and wellbeing. Here are four simple ways to help maintain a healthy weight and shape for your dog.

Weighing your dog is not the only way to check if they're overweight. You can find out if your dog is a healthy weight and shape, by asking your vet about Body Condition Scoring.

Activity is key to keeping your dog mentally stimulated and at a healthy weight. The amount of exercise they need will vary based on their age, weight and breed.

Healthy portions are smaller than you think

Many pet owners think their dog needs more food than they really do. This means that many dogs are overfed. This contributes to weight gain, which in turn, may lead to other health issues.

Healthy growth lasts a lifetime

Losing weight is more challenging than maintaining a healthy weight in the first place, so it's important that healthy habits and behaviours are introduced from day one.

Success should be viewed less in terms of reaching a 'perfect weight', than in permanently maintaining weight lost. Unless bad habits are permanently changed, long term weight management will fail.

Alexander J. German, Royal Canin Professor of Small Animal Medicine; Head of the Royal Canin Weight Management Clinic, University of Liverpool, UK

