Taking care of your dog's health

Advice, articles and information to help you take care of your dog.

59 articles

A healthy weight starts with healthy habits

A healthy weight is key to your dog's health and wellbeing. Find out more about the four simple ways you can maintain your dog's healthy weight and keep them in good shape.
Ageing

dogs end of life care

Your dog's end of life care

Ageing Golden Retriever lying down in a garden.

​Signs your dog is getting old

Ageing English Cocker Spaniel lying down outdoors in a field.

Common illnesses in older dogs

Ageing German Shepherd standing outdoors in a field.

How should I care for my ageing dog?

Ageing Irish Setter lying down indoors.

Importance of nutrition changes for dogs according to their age

Digestive Health

Adult Golden Retriever lying down on the floor by a silver bowl.

​How to prevent an upset stomach in your dog

Adult Jack Russell lying down indoors on a dog bed with a cone on.

How to feed your dog after surgery

Adult Dachshund standing on an examination table in a vets office with its owner.

Common dog digestive problems

your dogs diet

​Your dog's diet and their digestive health

Adult Dachshund sitting on an examination table being checked over by a vet.

​Spotting signs of digestive problems in your dog

Puppy dog sitting

Why Does My Puppy Have Diarrhoea?

Adult Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever lying down indoors on a rug.

​Is your dog constipated?

Adult dog lying down in a kitchen.

​10 toxic foods you shouldn't give your dog

What makes your dog's digestive system healthy?

General wellbeing

dogs end of life care

Your dog's end of life care

How to socialise a dog after social distancing measures

7 Fun & Effective Tips to Bong with Your Puppy

puppy eating

First-Time Dog Owner’s Guide! 5 tips for on feeding your new puppy!

Healthy Skin and Coat

Adult Beagle sitting outdoors scratching its ear

Dog dandruff and dry skin

Adult Jack Russell walking through a field with face close to the grass.

Let’s talk about dog skin allergies

vet petting a white fluffy Samoyed dog

Let’s talk about skin conditions in dogs

​Why is my dog losing its hair?

Why does my dog keep scratching?

How your dog's diet affects their skin

Healthy Weight

Adult Golden Retriever lying down inside on a blue dog bed.

Is my dog overweight?

Puppy Beagle standing outside eating from a blue bowl.

How to help your dog gain weight

Adult Golden Retriever running in a field behind a jogger.

How to maintain your dog's healthy weight

Why is my dog losing weight?

Adult Jack Russell running on a beach with a ball in its mouth.

How to help your dog lose weight

The risks to your dog if they are obese

Urinary Health

Adult Great Dane standing in a garden drinking from a silver bowl.

​How are urinary problems in dogs treated?

Urinary incontinence in dogs

Bladder problems in dogs

Understanding your dog's urinary health and its diet

Nutrition Truth

Adult cat and dog lying together indoors on a kitchen floor

Why taurine is so important for cats and dogs

Seaweed under the sea surrounded by corals

Understanding by-products in cat and dog food

Man holding wheat in a field

The nutritional value of grains in cat and dog food

dog and cat eating

Is my pet’s diet too greasy? 4 myths about the use of oil and fats in pet diets.

General Knowledge

Adult dog lying down in a kitchen.

​10 toxic foods you shouldn't give your dog

Adult Beagle running in water.

Keeping your dog cool in summer

Adult Bernese Mountain Dog standing outdoors on a snow footpath.

Caring for your dog in Winter and cold weather

Puppy Golden Retriever sitting on an examination table in a vets office.

Dog vaccination schedule

Dog Disease

Canine hepatitis in dogs

Canine distemper in dogs

Puppy vaccinations: canine parainfluenza virus

Young Dachshund standing on an examination table in a vets office.

Leptospirosis in dogs

Puppy Jack Russell sitting on an examination table in a vets office

Parvovirus in dogs

