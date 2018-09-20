It’s well-known to many dog owners that chocolate can cause serious problems for dogs. However, there are a number of common foods you’re likely to have in your home which can cause serious problems for your pet. There may be other household foods and items that you should not give your dog, so please consult with your veterinarian prior to giving your dog anything in addition to their regular food.

Artificial sweetener

Xylitol is an artificial sweetener found in chewing gum, sugar-free peanut butter, toothpaste and other products, and is derived from hardwood trees. Excessive consumption of xylitol can cause bloating, flatulence and diarrhoea in humans – but for dogs, xylitol is toxic. It’s important to keep products containing xylitol away from where your dog can eat them, even accidentally.

Alcohol

Unlike in humans, dogs’ kidneys can’t process alcohol effectively which can cause them medical problems. Fresh, clean water is always best for your dog.

Avocados

It’s not the flesh of an avocado, but the pit, skin and leaves which can cause harm to your dog. These contain a substance called persin, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

Caffeine

While caffeine is not toxic to dogs, it does have the same effect on them as humans – and because they are more sensitive to these effects, it can be very unpleasant and uncomfortable for them. If your dog consumes even a small amount of caffeine, they may become hyperactive or start to have tremors.

Chocolate

It’s well-documented that chocolate is highly toxic to dogs. This is because it contains theobromine, a stimulant which interrupts your dog’s metabolic processes. Dark chocolate and baking chocolate is particularly high in theobromine, making it even more dangerous for dogs. Depending on the amount they have consumed, a dog might suffer with an upset stomach, heart problems, seizures or even death.