How to maintain your dog's healthy weight

Whether your dog has recently lost weight, gained weight, or you're looking to make sure it stays as fit as possible, it's important to feel confident that you're doing the right things to

keep their weight healthy and stable.

What's a healthy weight for your dog?

It can be difficult to resist your dog if they beg or whine, and many owners find themselves using treats as a way to manage behaviour. However, if you want to make sure your dog stays healthy, it's crucial you maintain good practices in the home – and you encourage all other members of your family to do the same.

The best way to find out the healthiest weight for your dog is to visit your vet. They'll be able to tell you the most appropriate weight for your dog according to their breed, gender, age and several other factors. Often, a healthy weight is identified as the weight your dog was before they became obese – but this can be hard to define, particularly if your dog has been overweight for a long time or since they were a puppy.

Some specific factors could make your dog predisposed to weight gain, and therefore maintaining a healthy weight is even more important. There are several breeds which are more likely to gain weight than others, including Beagles, Pugs, Labrador Retrievers, Cocker Spaniels, Scottish Terriers and Saint Bernards. Female dogs are also more likely to gain weight, and if your dog has been neutered they are more likely still; the frequency of obesity in neutered male and female dogs can be twice that of unneutered dogs.