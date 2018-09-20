Is my dog overweight?

In industrialised countries, multiple studies have shown that at least one in every five dogs is obese. This likelihood of obesity in dogs can lead to increased risk of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and arthritis, as well as many other chronic conditions. Therefore, monitoring your dog's weight and recognising when they may be overweight is crucial in making sure they don't suffer from poor health.

How likely is it that my dog is overweight?

There are certain factors which may make your dog predisposed to gaining weight and becoming obese. For example, some breeds – such as Labrador Retrievers – are more likely to gain weight than others, and in particular very small breeds are at high risk.

Female dogs are more likely to gain weight, and the frequency of obesity in dogs increases as they age. Dogs who were obese or overweight as a puppy are also more likely to become an obese adult dog than those who were a lean or healthy weight.

If your dog has been neutered, it's twice as likely to gain weight than an unneutered dog due to the hormonal changes incurred by sterilisation. Your dog's lifestyle is also a contributing factor; if they stay indoors a lot, are fed table scraps or haven't been fully socialised as a puppy, they're more likely to have a relationship with food which can lead to weight gain.