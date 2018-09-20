Preventing Diarrhoea in Puppies

Reducing stress and introducing new food slowly are great ways to prevent puppy diarrhoea, but they are not the only tools in your toolbox. Make sure you’re supervising your puppy at all times. Keeping a watchful eye on your new pup will help keep them from ingesting dangerous items and generally staying out of trouble.

Because there are a variety of causes of diarrhoea in puppies, it is important to check with your vet whenever you see that they have diarrhoea. Partnering with your vet to get a proactive health plan in place will keep your pup on the straight and narrow. Within a few days of bringing your puppy home, take them to your veterinarian for a complete physical examination. Your veterinarian will assess the puppy’s overall health and condition, check for the presence of parasites and answer any questions that you may have about feeding and health care.