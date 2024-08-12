Is my pet’s diet too greasy? 4 myths about the use of oil and fats in pet diets.

When it comes to selecting a healthy pet diet, pet owners usually prefer the low-fat ones or the ones that look not-so-greasy to avoid their pets from gaining weight by taking in too much fats. In fact, fat has a special role in enhancing animal’s health, and is one of the essential nutrients for cats and dogs to maintain normal body functions.



But why are fats added to pet diets? In general, since not all kinds of fat (fatty acid) can be produced by cats and dogs’ own bodies, they will need to obtain certain nutrients from food to achieve a balanced diet. Also, fats can add flavour and improve palatability to the diet, good for increasing your pet’s appetite.



Many pet owners are not sure if it is true that diets with dry surfaces are a better choice? And those that look oily are regarded as unhealthy? Vet Dr. Tsai, the director of Hido Animal Hospital, is going to clarify the myths of oil and fats in pet diets:

Greasy looking kibble means that it carries high fat? Always refer to the nutrition facts table.

Some pet owners wonder why Royal Canin’s diets look greasier than other brands, and sometimes they even feel oily. At Royal Canin, the very last step of the manufacturing process is to spray a layer of fish oil around the kibble.This is to prevent the nutrition value of the unsaturated fatty acid being destroyed by high temperature in the oven.



Besides, the weather in the subtropical area also affects how the diet would feel like. When the temperature around the storage area is high, the oil on the surface layer would melt, leading to an oily surface.[1] However, this phenomenon is seasonal. If we store the diet in a dry place and avoid direct sunlight, the above situation is not likely to happen.



To determine whether the diet is greasy or not, and whether it is suitable and safe for your pet to consume, the best thing to do is to check on the ingredient label, on the packaging. Always consult your vet to find out the right amount of nutrients your cats and dogs need.

The drier, the healthier? Be careful that the unhealthy oil may just be well-hidden!

After figuring out the reason for pet diets to have an oily surface, you may then ask: do kibbles with drier surfaces mean that they are healthier? This is definitely not true! If fat is not properly applied onto the diet during the manufacturing process, it is very likely to have the unfavourable fat hidden in the diet.



Actually, it is common to add fats to the diet during the manufacturing process. However, if the fats are overheated, their substance will transform and oxidize, causing the formation of free radicals that can endanger the health of cats and dogs. [2] Once the fats are heated and pressed repeatedly, they will also lose their nutrition value.



At Royal Canin, the kibble will be sprayed with a layer of fish oil in the very last process to prevent nutrient loss or spoilage under high temperature. Based on research and observation, we develop the best formula to meet the needs of all types of cats and dogs, ensuring the most suitable amount of fats that can be added to the diet. All these little details are essential to bringing true health to every dog and cat.