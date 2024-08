​How are urinary problems in dogs treated?

Urinary issues are unfortunately common among dogs, ranging from bacterial infections to urinary stones. If your dog is diagnosed with a urinary problem, your vet will work with you to treat the symptoms and underlying causes to make sure your dog is as healthy and happy as possible.

Why do urinary issues cause problems for dogs?

As with humans, a dog’s urinary tract is responsible for making, storing and getting rid of urine, which contains waste products left over from the body’s essential functions. Even mild urinary issues can also be very painful or uncomfortable for dogs and affect their behaviour. Severe urinary problems such as an obstruction can result in further health problems, and can even be fatal.

For these reasons it’s crucial you see a vet at the first signs of any urinary problems your dog may be experiencing.

Symptoms of urinary problems in dogs

There are some common symptoms to look for which can help tell you if your dog is suffering from a urinary issue: