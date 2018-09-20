​How are urinary problems in dogs treated?

What will the vet do about my dog’s urinary issues?

Your vet will conduct a thorough examination of your dog, including talking to you about its behaviour to do with drinking and urinating. The vet may ask you how often your dog urinates, or what it does when it urinates; this will help the vet establish what some of the causes could be. Your vet may ask for a sample of your dog’s urine to examine. This may also be accompanied by x-rays and blood work to help establish the cause of the issue.

After your pet has been diagnosed, your vet will explain to you what course of treatment they recommend. Some severe urinary conditions, such as ‘stones’ blocking the flow of urine, may require a surgical operation or the use of a catheter to relieve your dog’s discomfort. Other problems may mean your dog has to take antibiotics or eat a specific therapeutic diet formulated for lower urinary tract disease.

How to help manage your dog's urinary problems at home

It’s likely your vet will suggest you adapt your dog’s lifestyle and diet to help support and improve their urinary health.

Making sure your dog has access to plenty of fresh, clean water, and encouraging them to drink frequently, is very important. This can help dilute their urine, as well as get them to urinate more often and ‘flush out’ their system.

Your dog's food can also be specifically selected to help improve the healthy function of their urinary system. In particular, there are veterinary diets dedicated to improving urinary tract health by dissolving certain types of stones and by preventing their reoccurrence. These formulas help to dilute urine, and help influence the mineral composition and pH of the dog's urine.

Urinary problems can result in discomfort for your dog, as well as potentially long-term health repercussions. Make sure to visit your vet at the first sign of a problem, and they’ll be able to advise you on the best course of action.