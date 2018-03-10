Does your dog have a skin allergy?

Only a veterinarian will be able to make an accurate diagnostic; meanwhile, it can be very helpful that you keep trace of key information regarding potential allergy symptoms such as scratching or licking more than usual and changes in their skin or coat’s appearance. Along with skin & coat changes, some allergies may trigger digestive signs such as:

Diarrhea

Vomiting

Excessive flatulence

Do not hesitate to record these with related dates.

What are dog skin allergies?

Dog allergies are abnormal reactions (or ‘pathologic’ reactions) of the immune system triggered by specific elements known as allergens that can be internal or external to your dog’s body. Basically, it's an abnormal response to something that should be normal. Your dog may be sensitive to a wide range of allergens. Some may be unique to a dog or generally known to be an issue across their breed or population (based on where they live). Dogs can develop allergies to specific allergens that could be present in the environment such as your home, a garden or even during their walks. Identifying which one(s) your dog is reacting to can require you and your vet to do some detective work... but it will be worth the investigation!

Which dog allergy symptoms should you look for?

One of the first things you may notice is a behavioural change – your dog will express itch by scratching and licking themself much more than normal, either in a specific place, such as in between their fingers, around their ears or all over. On investigation, their skin might look red, feel scaly or dry, and seem irritated. Sometimes one can also notice that the skin or the ears have an unusual bad smell.