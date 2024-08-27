Your kitten comes into the world depending on their mother for everything that they need. That will rapidly change as they evolve into a curious kitten dashing around and getting into everything! Your kitten’s development is fast during kittenhood— they hit milestones here, there and everywhere—but their immune system and brain development evolve at a slower pace. A healthy kitten diet is key to providing your new family member with all essential nutrients.

Our Kitten Growth Programme will guide you on nutrition for each stage of your kitten’s life. We’re here to help you set your kitten up with a solid foundation for their future health.