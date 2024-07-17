Weight management for dogs
Fewer calories help keep your dog at a healthy weight
Nutrition for weight management
If your dog is overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. This formula is crafted to support your dog maintaining an ideal weight, but has radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws.
An optimal balance of fibres helps your dog feel full and also helps with better digestion. And this formula is rich in the highest quality proteins to ensure they maintain muscle mass. It also contains Omega 3 fatty acids EPA and DHA qualities to help support your dog’s joints.
Light Weight Care - Dry and Wet
Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes. They offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet while helping to prevent your dog from becoming overweight.
Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture to your dog’s diet.