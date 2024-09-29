We never compromise on quality.

We never compromise on the precision of our formulas

We know from science and observation that each cat and dog have different needs which is why our nutrition is precisely tailored down to the gram in over 700 nutritional offers and why we will continue to create ever-more individualised products and services.

We never compromise on the nutrients your cat or dog needs

Quality nutrients create quality health outcomes. We conduct more than 1,500,000 in-depth analyses each year on the nutrients we use to guarantee optimum quality, safety and nutritional value of our products.

We never compromise on the sourcing of our ingredients

When possible, our ingredients are locally sourced. We are committed to lowering our carbon footprint through responsible ingredient selection and regenerative agriculture practices, all while providing cats and dogs with nutrition of the highest quality.

We never compromise on the expertise of our partners

Our international teams of scientists are collaborating with a world-class multi-disciplinary team of veterinarians, veterinary nutritionists, and advisors to help maximise the efficacy of our nutrition.

We never compromise on our commitment to mutuality

We will never squeeze our suppliers in search of lower costs because we place a higher value on quality ingredients and nutrients that have the power to transform the health of every cat and dog.

Why your cat or dog’s diet is so important

The individual health of every cat and dog is as unique as they are. A tailored diet contains the exact level of natural antioxidants, vitamins, fibre, prebiotics, and minerals they need.

Times are changing. Our commitment to quality is not.

We are aware that some of our products may be temporarily out of stock on some specific online pet stores. We want to reassure you that our range of precise cat and dog health nutrition formulas is available nationwide. We continue to produce significant quantities of all our products, ensuring that we can provide the best nutrition to meet the unique health needs for the pets that we love. If, for some reason the product your pet’s diet is temporarily unavailable at your local store or usual online supplier, we recommend trying another retailer in your local area or another online specialised pet store. Our highly qualified, dedicated Consumer Care team will be glad to assist you if you have any questions on your cat or dog’s nutrition needs.


What diet should I choose?

In just a few minutes, find a nutritionally complete diet tailored to the precise needs of your puppy or kitten.
Your pets health is our number one priority. Every recipe is precisely formulated using the highest quality ingredients which deliver the exact levels of antioxidants, vitamins, fibre, prebiotics and minerals that are essential to your pet’s unique health needs. Which means you get:

