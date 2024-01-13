סטרילייז אפטיט קונטרול Sterilised Appetite Control

סטרילייז אפטיט קונטרול Sterilised Appetite Control

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון יבש המותאם להזנת חתולים בוגרים אשר עברו עיקור/סירוס

גדלים זמינים

4kg

Hunger regulation

Neutering can alter the feeding behaviour of certain cats who are less able to regulate their food intake. Appetite Control Sterilised contains a high level* of specific fibres which both satisfy the appetite of cats with a tendency to beg for food and contribute to naturally reducing the feeling of hunger. *Compared to a high quality maintenance feed.

Weight management

After neutering, energy requirements of cats decrease. Appetite Control Sterilised helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.

Urinary health

Neutered cats have an increased risk of developing urinary stones. Appetite Control Sterilised helps support a healthy urinary system by providing an adequate mineral balance.

Enriched with L-carnitine

L-carnitine is involved in fat metabolism.

פרטי המוצר

