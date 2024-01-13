סטרילייז אפטיט קונטרול Sterilised Appetite Control
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש המותאם להזנת חתולים בוגרים אשר עברו עיקור/סירוס
גדלים זמינים
4kg
Hunger regulation
Neutering can alter the feeding behaviour of certain cats who are less able to regulate their food intake. Appetite Control Sterilised contains a high level* of specific fibres which both satisfy the appetite of cats with a tendency to beg for food and contribute to naturally reducing the feeling of hunger. *Compared to a high quality maintenance feed.
Weight management
After neutering, energy requirements of cats decrease. Appetite Control Sterilised helps limit the risk of excess weight gain thanks to a moderate level of fat and adequate daily rations.
Urinary health
Neutered cats have an increased risk of developing urinary stones. Appetite Control Sterilised helps support a healthy urinary system by providing an adequate mineral balance.
Enriched with L-carnitine
L-carnitine is involved in fat metabolism.
|משקל החתול
|3 ק"ג
|4 ק"ג
|5 ק"ג
|6 ק"ג
|משקל אידאלי
|49 גרם (31 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|60 גרם (42 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|70 גרם (52 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|79 גרם (62 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|עודף משקל
|39 גרם (21 גרם+ 1 פאוץ')
|48 גרם (30 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|56 גרם (38 גרם + 1 פאוץ')
|63 גרם (46 גרם + 1 פאוץ')