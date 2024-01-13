בריטי קיטן

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון יבש מותאם לגורי חתולים  מגזע בריטי , מעל גיל 12 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

2kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?
Muscle & bone growth

During growth, the British Shorthair kitten develops the strong, muscular body characteristic of the breed. With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals to help support the development of healthy muscles and bones for healthy growth.

Exclusive formula - Psyllium & L-carnitine

Special british shorthair jaw

This specially designed moon-shaped kibble is adapted in size and texture to be easy for the British Shorthair kitten to grasp. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Fluffy and affectionate

Sturdy body Short, dense and plush coat Broad and round face.

Immune system support

During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Immune system support A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.

Digestive health

During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. Digestive health A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.

L-carnitine

Enriched with L-carnitine, involved in healthy fat metabolism.

L.I.P. Digestive science innovation

Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.

פרטי המוצר

