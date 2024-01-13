הייר&סקין קייר, חתול

Hair & skin care

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? HAIR & SKIN CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps maintain skin and coat health. Formulated with: - An exclusive complex of nutrients which helps support the skin’s barrier role. - High quality proteins with specific amino acids help promote healthy hair growth and skin renewal. - Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their beneficial effects on skin health and coat condition.