אינדור חתול +7
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש לחתולים המתגוררים בבית , מגיל 7 עד 12 שנים
גדלים זמינים
3.5kg
Vitality complex
To help cats face the first signs of ageing and maintain vitality after 7 years of age, Indoor 7+ is formulated with an adapted balance of vitamins and minerals. This formula is enriched with specific nutrients including green tea polyphenols, vitamin C, EPA and DHA.
Stool odour reduction
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor 7+ contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Renal health
A decline in kidney function is common in older cats. Indoor 7+ contains an adapted phosphorus level to help support renal health.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
|משקל החתול
|3 ק"ג
|4 ק"ג
|5 ק"ג
|6 ק"ג
|משקל אידאלי (כופתית בלבד)
|45 גרם
|55 גרם
|65 גרם
|73 גרם
|משקל אידאלי (כופתית + פאוץ')
|27 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|37 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|46 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|55 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|עודף משקל (כופתית בלבד)
|36 גרם
|44 גרם
|52 גרם
|59 גרם
|עודף משקל (כופתית + פאוץ')
|18 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|26 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|33 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|40 גרם + 1 פאוץ'