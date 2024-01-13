KITTEN Chunks in gravy

KITTEN Chunks in gravy

מזון רטוב לחתול

Complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens up to 12 months old (thin slices in gravy)

גדלים זמינים

12 x 85g

מהי המנה הנכונה?
Founded by a veterinarian in 1968 and inspired by leading edge veterinary science, Royal Canin’s advanced health nutrition diets support the health of every individual cat and dog.

100% of breeders are satisfied*. (*survey among 8 breeders, 20 litters, 100 kittens in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on WET Kitten product)

90% of pet owners would recommend this product to another pet owner*. (*survey among 42 pet owners in 2020 and 2021 in Europe on WET Kitten product)

Royal Canin partners with shelters to help give kittens a healthy start in life.

NO PRESERVATIVES NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS

4A- Soft texture for baby teeth

Optimal chunk size, texture & taste for growing kittens.

4B- Strong immune system

Supports the development of the kitten’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of a scientifically proven complex, including vitamins E and C.

4D- Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

4C- Brain development

Enriched with an omega-3 fatty acid (DHA) to support the kitten’s brain development and promote healthy vision.

פרטי המוצר

ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of kittens in the “consolidation phase” of their growth. This formula is suitable for 4 to 12-month-old kittens as they undergo a period of significant physical and behavioural changes. This tailored diet offers moist chunks in gravy that are an optimal size, texture and taste for growing kittens.It also contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to support the development of the kitten's healthy immune system. These dietary antioxidants have been shown to stimulate a higher and faster rise in antibodies after vaccination.ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy is also enriched with Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and promote healthy vision.Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion.ROYAL CANIN® Kitten in Gravy has been created to satisfy the most discerning feline palate. This wet food offers your kitten a positive sensory experience, supports healthy hydration and is perfect for mixed feeding with the ROYAL CANIN® Kitten dry kibble diet.By the time your kitten reaches 12 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown cat. At this stage, you can transition them onto the ROYAL CANIN® range of diets for adult cats, available as dry kibble or wet food in loaf, gravy or jelly.

