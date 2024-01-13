Kitten
Balanced and complete feed for cats - Specially for 2nd age kittens (up to 12 months old).
2kg
4kg
10kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in the kitten’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. Kitten helps support the 2nd age kitten’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Healthy growth
Adapted content of protein, vitamins and minerals including vitamin D and calcium. High energy content to fit this intense growth period.
L.I.P.
Selected protein with digestibility over 90% (Royal Canin).
Digestive health
Enhanced digestive tolerance thanks to highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (including FOS). *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Kitten's age
|1 - 2 months
|2 - 4 months
|4 - 6 months
|6 - 12 months
|Kitten's weight
|0.4kg - 1kg
|0.8kg - 2.5kg
|1.8kg - 3kg
|2.8kg - 5kg
|Rationing
|30g - 50g
|40g - 65g
|55g - 70g
|60g - 80g