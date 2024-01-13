מיין קון

מיין קון

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון יבש מותאם לחתולים מגזע מיין קון , מעל גיל 15 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

4kg

Exclusive formula - Taurine & Omega 3 fatty acids

Joint support

The Maine Coon’s large size and grand stature can challenge joints throughout her life. Formulated to support healthy bones and joints. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

Special large jaw

This specially designed king size cube-shaped kibble is adapted to the large square jaw of the Maine Coon. The unique kibble encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

The gentle giant

Powerful, long, rectangular body Semi-long coat with a slight fine undercoat Tufted ears Square muzzle

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Healthy skin & coat

The Maine Coon cat has a dense semi-longhaired coat with a fine soft undercoat. Contains a combination of specific nutrients including amino acids, vitamins, Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids to help maintain a healthy skin and coat.

פרטי המוצר

