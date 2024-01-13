אוראל קייר, חתול

Oral care

What are the key benefits of this targeted nutritional solution? ORAL CARE is a precisely balanced nutritional formula which helps support oral health by reducing the formation of dental plaque. With double action: - Mechanical action: specifically designed for a targeted action, the ORAL CARE kibble size, texture and shape encourages the cat to chew thoroughly. This mechanical action produces a daily tooth brushing effect which helps reduce the formation of dental plaque on teeth. - Chemical action: formula enriched with an “Active Dental Agent” (calcium chelators) which traps the salivary calcium to help limit dental plaque mineralization.