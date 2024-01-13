פרסי קיטן
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש מותאם לגורי חתולים מגזע פרסי , עד גיל 12 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
2kg
4kg
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids
SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW
This specially designed tiny rectangular kibble with a soft texture is easy for the Persian kitten to pick up and chew.
HEALTHY GROWTH & LONG HAIR
During growth, the Persian kitten develops a long, dense and silky coat, the hallmark of the breed. HEALTHY GROWTH & LONG HAIR With adapted protein content, and precisely balanced vitamins and minerals (including calcium and phosphorus) to help support healthy growth while contributing to healthy skin and a beautiful coat. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids.
MINIATURE SPLENDOUR
Long and thick coat Open sweet expression Cobby body
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
During the growth period, the kitten’s immune system develops gradually. IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, helps support the kitten’s natural defences.
DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE
During the growth period, the kitten’s digestive system is immature and continues developing gradually. DIGESTIVE PERFORMANCE A combination of highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) to help support healthy digestion, an adapted fibre content (including psyllium) and prebiotics to promote a balance in the intestinal flora. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
L.I.P. SCIENCE INNOVATION
Selected high quality proteins with digestibility over 90%, for digestive health and stool quality.
|גיל החתול
|2-3 חודשים
|4-6 חודשים
|7-9 חודשים
|10-12 חודשים
|משקל החתול
|0.8-2.1 ק"ג
|1.8-3.9 ק"ג
|2.4-5 ק"ג
|2.9-5 ק"ג
|כמות יומית (כופתית)
|40-69 גרם
|55-77 גרם
|53-66 גרם
|44-58 גרם
|כמות יומית (כופתית + פאוץ')
|16-45 גרם
|34-56 גרם
|32-45 גרם
|23-37 גרם