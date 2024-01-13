אקסיג'נט פרוטאין, חתול
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש לחתולים בררניים בעלי העדפה לחלבון, מעל גיל שנה
גדלים זמינים
מהי המנה הנכונה?
4kg
Protein preference
Some fussy cats are most satisfied by the sensation after a meal and are attracted by a specific protein level. Protein exigent has a specific protein, carbohydrate, and fat balance to satisfy the natural preference of these cats.
Optimal weight
Adapted energy content to help maintain the fussy cat at ideal weight.
Urinary health
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Individual preference
Each cat has a natural preference when selecting food: aromatic profile, savour diversity or protein level. In response ROYAL CANIN® has developed three different formulas to satisfy even the fussiest cats.
רכיבים: חלבון עופות מיובש, תירס, אייסולאט של חלבון מהצומח, חיטה, שומן מהחי, גלוטן תירס, חלבונים מהחי שעברו הידרוליזה, ציפת סלק, סיבים צמחיים, מינרלים, שמרים וחלקיהם, שמן סויה, שמן זיפן (בוראג'), קלינופטילולייט (5 גר'\ק"ג), חומרים משמרים – חומרים נוגדי חימצון.
תוספי תזונה מוספים(לק"ג): ויטמין A – 17500 יחב"ל, ויטמין 3D – 900 יחב"ל, 1E (ברזל) – 32 מ"ג, 2E (יוד) – 3,3 מ"ג, 4E (נחושת) – 10 מ"ג, 5E (מנגן) – 42 מ"ג, 6E (אבץ) – 126 מ"ג, 8E (סלניום) – 0,05 מ"ג.
ערכים תזונתיים: חלבון 41%, שומן 15%, לחות 5.5%, אפר גולמי 8.7%, סיבים גולמיים 3.1% . אנרגיה מטבולית: 3908 קק"ל/ק"ג
L.I.P – חלבון בעל נעכלות גבוהה מאוד
|משקל החתול
|3 ק"ג
|4 ק"ג
|5 ק"ג
|6 ק"ג
|תת משקל
|52 גרם
|64 גרם
|75 גרם
|משקל אידאלי
|43 גרם
|53 גרם
|62 גרם
|71 גרם
|עודף משקל
|43 גרם
|50 גרם
|57 גרם