SENSORY™ TASTE Chunks in jelly
מזון רטוב לחתול
Complete feed for adult cats (chunks in jelly)
גדלים זמינים
1 x 85g
12 x 85g
1 - TASTE STIMULATION (facing)
Stimulates cats’ distinctive sense of taste.
Cats are highly perceptive of subtle food flavours. This formula is crafted with specific savoury flavours to stimulate cats’ sense of taste.
2 - SENSORY STIMULATION
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ helps to stimulate cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
A cat’s well-being is enhanced when their diet provides sensorial variation. Fill your cat’s life with discovery by feeding her more than a meal: give her an experience. ROYAL CANIN® SENSORY™ stimulates cats’ senses and enhances their feeding experience.
3 - INSTINCTIVELY PREFERRED
Formulated to match the optimal macronutrient profile instinctively preferred by adult cats.
4 - URINARY HEALTH
Helps to support a healthy urinary system.
PACKAGING TEXT
פרטי המוצר
Because of their carnivorous predisposition, cats are sensitive to the meaty flavours associated with savouriness; so even though their taste range is smaller, they still have a perceptive sensitivity to taste. ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste is specially formulated with specific savoury flavours to stimulate and appeal to your cat’s distinctive sense of taste, while supporting optimal health and wellbeing through sensorial variation. This formula is specifically designed to match the optimal Macro-Nutrient profile that is instinctively preferred by adult cats. This formula also contains a combination of nutrients that help support the health of your adult cat’s urinary system. To cater to each cat’s individual preferences, ROYAL CANIN® Sensory Taste is also available with morsels in gravy for optimal flavour and texture variety. Other products in the ROYAL CANIN® Sensory range include Sensory Smell and Sensory Feel, each with its own attractive formula to stimulate your cat’s appetite and create a sensorially rich feeding experience. Mixed feeding both wet and dry food gives your cat a variety of textures, helping to further stimulate their appetite. Be sure to follow the correct rationing amount to ensure healthy portions.