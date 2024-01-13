ספינקס

ספינקס

מזון יבש לחתול

מזון יבש מותאם לחתולים מגזע ספינקס , מעל גיל 12 חודשים

גדלים זמינים

2kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?
מצאו קמעונאי

Special sphynx jaw

This specially designed thick triangular-shaped kibble, adapted to the Sphynx cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.

Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids

Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids.

High energy intake

To compensate for the absence of hair, the Sphynx has a very active metabolism to control body temperature. A high calorie formula with a high level of fat (23%) to meet the greater energy needs of this hairless cat.

Healthy skin support

Sphynx cats have a thick epidermis, however the lack of hair and pigmentation leave their skin exposed. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their support in skin health.

Cardiac health

Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.

Urinary health

Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.

Fascinating and mischievous

Hairless with short fine down Full rounded belly Strong rounded muzzle

פרטי המוצר

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt