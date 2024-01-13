ספינקס
מזון יבש לחתול
מזון יבש מותאם לחתולים מגזע ספינקס , מעל גיל 12 חודשים
גדלים זמינים
2kg
Special sphynx jaw
This specially designed thick triangular-shaped kibble, adapted to the Sphynx cat’s jaw, encourages chewing to help support oral hygiene.
Exclusive formula - Omega 3 & Omega 6 fatty acids
High energy intake
To compensate for the absence of hair, the Sphynx has a very active metabolism to control body temperature. A high calorie formula with a high level of fat (23%) to meet the greater energy needs of this hairless cat.
Healthy skin support
Sphynx cats have a thick epidermis, however the lack of hair and pigmentation leave their skin exposed. An exclusive complex of nutrients helps support the skin’s “barrier” role. Enriched with Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids for their support in skin health.
Cardiac health
Enriched with nutrients such as taurine, EPA and DHA to help maintain healthy cardiac function.
Urinary health
Formulated with a balance of minerals to help maintain the health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Fascinating and mischievous
Hairless with short fine down Full rounded belly Strong rounded muzzle
|משקל החתול
|3 ק"ג
|4 ק"ג
|5 ק"ג
|6 ק"ג
|צריכת אנרגיה נמוכה
|49 גרם
|60 גרם
|70 גרם
|80 גרם
|צריכת אנרגיה נמוכה (כופתית + פאוץ')
|28 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|39 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|49 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|59 + 1 פאוץ'
|צריכת אנרגיה מתונה (כופתית)
|56 גרם
|69 גרם
|81 גרם
|92 גרם
|צריכת אנרגיה מתונה (כופתית + פאוץ')
|36 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|49 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|61 גרם + 1 פאוץ'
|72 גרם + 1 פאוץ'