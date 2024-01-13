Sterilised Kitten jelly
מזון רטוב לחתול
Complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered kittens (from 6 to 12 months old) (thin slices in jelly).
גדלים זמינים
מהי המנה הנכונה?
12 x 85g
Immune system support
Helps support the needs of the kitten’s natural defences through a balance of nutrients.
Growth & weight control
Moderate energy level to help limit weight gain with no compromise on the intake of protein and minerals for a healthy growth.
Instinctively preferred
Nutritional profile instinctively preferred by kittens.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, minerals, cereals, oils and fats, yeasts, various sugars.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 165 IU, E1 (Iron): 3 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.31 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.5 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.9 mg, E6 (Zinc): 9 mg.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 10.5% - Fat content: 3.5% - Crude ash: 1.4% - Crude fibres: 1.2% - Moisture: 81.5%.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 85 - Moisture (max) 845 - Crude fat (min) 15 - Crude fibre (max) 22 - Crude ash (max) 15. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
|Age (months)
|Wet feeding
|Mixed feeding
|6 m
|4 pouches
|1 pouch + 58 g
|7 m
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|1 pouch + 55 g
|8 m
|3 + 1/2 pouches
|1 pouch + 51 g
|9 m
|3 pouches
|1 pouch + 47 g
|10 m
|3 pouches
|1 pouch + 44 g
|11 m
|3 pouches
|1 pouch + 41 g
|12 m
|3 pouches
|1 pouch + 39 g