Sterilised Kitten jelly

Complete feed for cats - Specially for neutered kittens (from 6 to 12 months old) (thin slices in jelly).

12 x 85g

Immune system support

Helps support the needs of the kitten’s natural defences through a balance of nutrients.

Growth & weight control

Moderate energy level to help limit weight gain with no compromise on the intake of protein and minerals for a healthy growth.

Instinctively preferred

Nutritional profile instinctively preferred by kittens.

