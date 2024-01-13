Fibre Response
Complete feed for adult cats.
50g
400g
2kg
4kg
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Easy transit
A specific combination of dietary fibre to help facilitate intestinal transit.
EPA/DHA
EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
Antioxidant complex
A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.
Composition: dehydrated poultry meat, rice, maize, wheat gluten*, animal fats, maize gluten, psyllium husks and seeds, hydrolysed animal proteins, chicory pulp, minerals, egg powder, fish oil, yeasts, soya oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides), marigold extract (source of lutein).
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 39 mg, E2 (Iodine): 3 mg, E4 (Copper): 7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 51 mg, E6 (Zinc): 168 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.07 mg - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 31% - Fat content: 15% - Crude ash: 7.9% - Crude fibres: 2.9% - EPA and DHA fatty acids: 3.1 g/kg.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|39 g
|3/8 cup
|33 g
|3/8 cup
|-
|-
|3 kg
|52 g
|4/8 cup
|44 g
|4/8 cup
|-
|-
|4 kg
|64 g
|5/8 cup
|54 g
|5/8 cup
|43 g
|4/8 cup
|5 kg
|75 g
|6/8 cup
|63 g
|5/8 cup
|50 g
|4/8 cup
|6 kg
|86 g
|7/8 cup
|71 g
|6/8 cup
|57 g
|5/8 cup
|7 kg
|-
|-
|80 g
|7/8 cup
|64 g
|5/8 cup
|8 kg
|-
|88 g
|1 cup
|70 g
|6/8 cup
|9 kg
|-
|-
|95 g
|1 cup
|76 g
|6/8 cup
|10 kg
|-
|-
|103 g
|1 + 1/8 cup
|82 g
|7/8 cup