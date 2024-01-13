Fibre Response

Fibre Response

מזון יבש לחתול

Complete feed for adult cats.

גדלים זמינים

50g

400g

2kg

4kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

מצאו קמעונאי

Digestive security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

Easy transit

A specific combination of dietary fibre to help facilitate intestinal transit.

EPA/DHA

EPA/DHA to help maintain a healthy digestive system.

Antioxidant complex

A patented synergistic complex of antioxidants to help neutralise free radicals.

פרטי המוצר

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt