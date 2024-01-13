Gastro Intestinal

מזון רטוב לחתול

Complete dietetic feed for cats

גדלים זמינים

1 x 100g

12 x 100g

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

DIGESTIVE SECURITY

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

HIGH ENERGY

Adequate energy intake to meet the needs of a cat without overloading the stomach.

HIGH PALATABILITY

High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.

EPA/DHA

Essential fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system.

פרטי המוצר

