Gastro Intestinal
מזון רטוב לחתול
Complete dietetic feed for cats
גדלים זמינים
מהי המנה הנכונה?
1 x 100g
12 x 100g
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
DIGESTIVE SECURITY
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
HIGH ENERGY
Adequate energy intake to meet the needs of a cat without overloading the stomach.
HIGH PALATABILITY
High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.
EPA/DHA
Essential fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, oils and fats, minerals, derivatives of vegetable origin, sugars, yeasts. ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 295 IU, E1 (Iron): 11 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.4 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 3.3 mg, E6 (Zinc): 33 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 1.2 g. ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 7.6% - Fat content: 5.6% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Crude fibre: 0.8% - Moisture: 80% - Metabolisable energy: 940 kcal/kg - Sodium: 0.11% - Potassium: 0.14% - Omega 6 essential fatty acids: 1% and Omega 3 essential fatty acids (EPA/DHA): 0.1%.
|Cat's weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|Grams
|pouch
|Grams
|pouch
|Grams
|pouch
|2 kg
|150
|1 1/2
|115
|1 1/4
|-
|-
|3 kg
|225
|2 1/4
|175
|1 3/4
|-
|-
|4 kg
|300
|3
|235
|2 1/4
|190
|2
|5 kg
|370
|3 3/4
|295
|3
|240
|2 1/2
|6 kg
|445
|4 1/2
|350
|3 1/2
|285
|2 3/4
|7 kg
|-
|-
|410
|4
|335
|3 1/4
|8 kg
|-
|-
|470
|4 3/4
|385
|3 3/4
|9 kg
|-
|-
|525
|5 1/4
|430
|4 1/4
|10 kg
|-
|-
|585
|5 3/4
|480
|4 3/4