Gastro Intestinal Moderate Calorie
מזון רטוב לחתול
Complete dietetic feed for cats.
גדלים זמינים
1 x 100g
12 x 100g
זמינות
Digestive security
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
Moderate calorie
Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.
High palatability
High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.
EPA/DHA
Essential fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, eggs and egg derivatives, minerals, oils and fats, sugars, yeasts.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 220 IU, E1 (Iron): 7 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.02 mg, E4 (Copper): 0.01 mg, E5 (Manganese): 2 mg, E6 (Zinc): 20 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 1.2 g.
Analytical constituents: Protein: 7% - Fat content: 2.7% - Crude ash: 1.3% - Crude fibre: 1% - Moisture: 82.5% - Metabolisable energy: 709 kcal/kg - Sodium: 0.1% - Potassium: 0.11% - EPA/DHA: 0.05%.
|Cat's weight
|Lean
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|2 kg
|205 g
|2 pouch
|170 g
|1 + 6/8 pouch
|-
|-
|3 kg
|275 g
|2 + 6/8 pouch
|225 g
|2 + 2/8 pouch
|-
|-
|4 kg
|335 g
|3 + 2/8 pouch
|280 g
|2 + 6/8 pouch
|225 g
|2 + 2/8 pouch
|5 kg
|390 g
|4 pouch
|325 g
|3 + 2/8 pouch
|260 g
|2 + 4/8 pouch
|6 kg
|445 g
|4 + 2/8 pouch
|370 g
|3 + 6/8 pouch
|300 g
|3 pouch
|7 kg
|-
|-
|415 g
|4 + 2/8 pouch
|335 g
|3 + 2/8 pouch
|8 kg
|-
|455 g
|4 + 4/8 pouch
|365 g
|3 + 6/8 pouch
|9 kg
|-
|-
|495 g
|5 pouch
|400 g
|4 pouch
|10 kg
|-
|-
|535 g
|5 + 2/8 pouch
|430 g
|4 + 2/8 pouch