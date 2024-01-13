Gastro Intestinal Moderate Calorie

מזון רטוב לחתול

Complete dietetic feed for cats.

גדלים זמינים

1 x 100g

12 x 100g

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

Digestive security

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

Moderate calorie

Moderate calorie content to help maintain ideal weight.

High palatability

High palatability to satisfy decreased or fussy appetites.

EPA/DHA

Essential fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system.

פרטי המוצר

