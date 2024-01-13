HYPOALLERGENIC

מזון יבש לחתול

Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

גדלים זמינים

2.5kg

4.5kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

מצאו קמעונאי

5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

5B. SKIN BARRIER

Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health

5D. DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.

פרטי המוצר

Benefits: Hydrolysed protein / Skin barrier / EPA/DHA  / Digestive health / S/O Index ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is specifically formulated to help support adult cats with nutritional intolerances, allergies, or dermatological sensitivities. This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure a highly digestible hypoallergenic diet, ultimately encouraging easier protein absorption and reducing the risk of an allergic reaction. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your cat’s skin. This diet contains EPA and DHA – fatty acids that help to support and maintain your cat’s digestive system and skin health. Additional nutrients are also included to further support a good intestinal balance for optimal digestive health. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

