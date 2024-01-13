פרטי המוצר

Benefits: Hydrolysed protein / Skin barrier / EPA/DHA / Digestive health / S/O Index ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is specifically formulated to help support adult cats with nutritional intolerances, allergies, or dermatological sensitivities. This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure a highly digestible hypoallergenic diet, ultimately encouraging easier protein absorption and reducing the risk of an allergic reaction. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your cat’s skin. This diet contains EPA and DHA – fatty acids that help to support and maintain your cat’s digestive system and skin health. Additional nutrients are also included to further support a good intestinal balance for optimal digestive health. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.

