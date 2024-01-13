HYPOALLERGENIC
מזון יבש לחתול
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats
גדלים זמינים
2.5kg
4.5kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
5A. HYDROLYSED PROTEIN
Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.
5B. SKIN BARRIER
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health
5D. DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Nutrients which support a balanced digestive system.
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could help dogs heal more fully through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
2A. In cat, food sensitivities to specific protein sources may cause cutaneous signs
'2B. Chronic skin issues may significantly affect cat''s quality of life '
2C. Cats with food sensitivities are prone to gastro-intestinal health issues
4A. Each ROYAL CANIN formula is specifically designed and approved by scientific experts in cat and dog nutrition. The specificities of this formula are :
4B. Highly hydrolyzed protein and single source of carbohydrate
4C. Precisely controlled combination of nutrients for digestive health
4D. Enriched with omega 3 fatty acids
|Cat weight
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2 kg
|37 g
|31 g
|25 g
|3 kg
|50 g
|41 g
|33 g
|4 kg
|61 g
|51 g
|41 g
|6 kg
|81 g
|68 g
|54 g
|8 kg
|99 g
|83 g
|66 g
פרטי המוצר
Benefits: Hydrolysed protein / Skin barrier / EPA/DHA / Digestive health / S/O Index ROYAL CANIN® Hypoallergenic is specifically formulated to help support adult cats with nutritional intolerances, allergies, or dermatological sensitivities. This formula contains hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure a highly digestible hypoallergenic diet, ultimately encouraging easier protein absorption and reducing the risk of an allergic reaction. Thanks to a combination of supportive nutrients, this formula also helps to support the natural protective barrier role of your cat’s skin. This diet contains EPA and DHA – fatty acids that help to support and maintain your cat’s digestive system and skin health. Additional nutrients are also included to further support a good intestinal balance for optimal digestive health. This diet also promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the development of both struvite and calcium oxalate stones. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount.