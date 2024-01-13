NEUTERED YOUNG FEMALE

NEUTERED YOUNG FEMALE

מזון יבש לחתול

Complete feed for cats - For adult female cats from neutering up to 7 years old

גדלים זמינים

1.5kg

3.5kg

מהי המנה הנכונה?

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

מצאו קמעונאי

S/O INDEX

The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.

LEAN BODY MASS

A diet with adapted protein to help maintain ideal weight in neutered female cats

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

A specific synergistic complex of antioxidants (including vitamin C and vitamin E) to help neutralise free radicals.

פרטי המוצר

pa.productDetails.productDetailsImageAlt