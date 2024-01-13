NEUTERED YOUNG FEMALE
מזון יבש לחתול
Complete feed for cats - For adult female cats from neutering up to 7 years old
גדלים זמינים
מהי המנה הנכונה?
1.5kg
3.5kg
זמינות
המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.
S/O INDEX
The S/O Index logo guarantees that this diet will promote a urinary environment unfavourable to development of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystal formation.
LEAN BODY MASS
A diet with adapted protein to help maintain ideal weight in neutered female cats
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
A specific synergistic complex of antioxidants (including vitamin C and vitamin E) to help neutralise free radicals.
FEED MATERIAL: duck meal, chicken meal, rice, wheat, wheat gluten, pet food aromas, cellulose, chicken fat, beet pulp, fish oil, beef fat, soya bean oil.
FEED ADDITIVE: amino acids (DL-methionine, taurine, L-lysine), vitamins (DL-alpha-Tocopherol, vitamin A, biotin, nicotinic acid, folic acid, L-carnitine, vitamin B2, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin B6, vitamin B1, vitamin D3, vitamin C, choline chloride), minerals (sodium chloride, monopotassium phosphate, zinc sulfate, manganese sulfate, ferrous sulfate, selenium, copper sulfate, calcium iodate), calcium sulfate, potassium chloride, fructo-oligosaccharides, natural xanthophyll (marigold extract), antioxidants, potassium sorbate.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min) 35.0%, Crude Fat (min) 8.0%, Crude Fat (max) 10.0%, Moisture (max) 11%, Crude Fiber (max) 7.7%, Crude Ash (max) 10.3%, Calcium (min) 0.93%, Total Phosphorus (min) 0.79%, Water soluble chloride (as Cl-) (min) 0.984%, Taurine (min) 0.147%, Vitamin C (min) 240 mg/kg, Vitamin E (min) 420 mg/kg.
COLORING: Feeding instructions: Serve the food dry and always keep clean drinking water available. Variations in kibble color occurring because of raw materials natural colors differences and you can feed your pet with confidence.
|Body type
|(kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2
|-
|36 g
|28 g
|3
|-
|47 g
|38 g
|4
|-
|58 g
|47 g
|5
|-
|68 g
|55 g
|6
|-
|78 g
|62 g
|≥ 7
|-
|87 g
|69 g