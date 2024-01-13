פרטי המוצר

Benefits: Renal support / Adapted energy / Aromatic choice ROYAL CANIN® Renal is specially formulated to help support your cat’s kidneys in cases of kidney disease or renal insufficiency. This diet is formulated with a low phosphorus content and provides a moderate amount of high-quality proteins to help support kidney function. This formula’s adapted energy content reduces the volume of each meal, helping to compensate in case of decreased appetite. To help stimulate your cat’s appetite, this diet is formulated with a specific aromatic profile and has a dedicated texture. To help compensate for food aversion or appetite loss, ROYAL CANIN® Renal is also available in a choice of three different aromatic profiles, as well as a dry crunchy kibble. Up to 19 combinations of diets are possible. As part of the ROYAL CANIN® Veterinary Range, it is important that this product is only given to your pet when recommended by a veterinary professional. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount, especially when mix-feeding. *Subject to product availability

