Renal Feline Dry
מזון יבש לחתול
Complete dietetic feed for adult cats.
500g
2kg
4kg
CKD Dietary management
Formulated to support renal function in case of chronic kidney disease. Contains EPA and DHA, a complex of antioxidants and a low phosphorus level.
Reduce renal workload
Increased kidney workload may induce uremic crisis. An adapted content of high quality protein helps reduce kidney workload.
Metabolic equilibrium
Chronic kidney disease can lead to metabolic acidosis. Formulated with alkalinizing agents.
Appetite preference
Designed aromatic profile helps answer to cat’s specific preference.
Composition: maize flour, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, vegetable fibres, maize gluten, soya protein isolate*, maize, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, chicory pulp, dehydrated poultry protein, fish oil, soya oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, psyllium husks and seeds, fructo-oligo-saccharides, marigold extract (source of lutein). Protein sources: wheat gluten*, maize gluten, soya protein isolate*, hydrolysed animal proteins, dehydrated poultry protein.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 22000 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, E1 (Iron): 45 mg, E2 (Iodine): 4.5 mg, E4 (Copper): 14 mg, E5 (Manganese): 59 mg, E6 (Zinc): 124 mg, E8 (Selenium): 0.08 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
Analytical constituants: Protein: 23.0% - Fat content: 17.0% - Crude ash: 5.8% - Crude fibres: 4.6% - Calcium: 0.6% - Phosphorous: 0.3% - Potassium: 0.9% - Sodium: 0.4% - Magnesium: 0.07% - Chloride: 1.07% - Sulphur: 0.3% - Vitamin D (total): 800 IU - Hydroxyproline: 0% - Essential Fatty acids: 3.3% - EPA and DHA: 0.42%. Urine alkalising substances: potassium citrate - calcium carbonate.
For RSA: Guaranteed analysis g/kg: Crude protein (min) 210 - Moisture (max) 70 - Crude fat (min) 150 - Crude fibre (max) 56 - Crude ash (max) 63. Product registration number: XXXXXX - Act 36/1947. For Namibia: N-FF XXXX.
*L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Cat weight
|Thin
|-
|Normal
|-
|Overweight
|-
|-
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|(g)
|Cup
|2 kg
|39
|3/8
|32
|3/8
|-
|-
|3 kg
|52
|4/8
|43
|4/8
|-
|-
|4 kg
|64
|5/8
|53
|4/8
|42
|4/8
|5 kg
|74
|6/8
|62
|5/8
|50
|4/8
|6 kg
|85
|7/8
|71
|6/8
|56
|5/8
|7 kg
|95
|1
|79
|7/8
|63
|5/8
|8 kg
|104
|1 + 1/8
|87
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|9 kg
|113
|1 + 2/8
|94
|1
|75
|6/8
|10 kg
|112
|1 + 3/8
|102
|1 + 1/8
|81
|7/8