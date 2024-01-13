Renal Liquid Cat

Renal Liquid Cat

מזון נוזלי לחתול

GB/IRL/RSA/AUS - Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

גדלים זמינים

3 x 200ml

זמינות

המוצר הזה נמכר רק אצל וטרינרים. נא לשאול את הווטרינר שלכם כדי לברר האם זה המוצר המתאים עבור חיית המחמד שלכם.

ADAPTED ENERGY (1 KCAL/ML)

High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.

RENAL DIETARY MANAGEMENT

Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.

EASY TUBE FEEDING

Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size

COMPLETE NUTRITION

Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.

ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX

The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals

פרטי המוצר

