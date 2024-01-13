Renal Liquid Cat

GB/IRL/RSA/AUS - Complete dietetic feed for adult cats

3 x 200ml

ADAPTED ENERGY (1 KCAL/ML)
High energy density that provides daily energy requirements in a reduced feeding volume.
RENAL DIETARY MANAGEMENT
Formulated to support renal function in case of renal insufficiency: high quality proteins and restricted levels of phosphorus. Contains EPA + DHA and antioxidants.
EASY TUBE FEEDING
Liquid formula with adapted viscosity for an easy use whatever the tube size
COMPLETE NUTRITION
Complete and balanced liquid diet to support the renal function in case of renal insufficiency, for cats requiring assisted enteral nutrition.
ANTIOXIDANT COMPLEX
The synergistic antioxidant complex (including high levels of Vit E, Vit C, taurine & lutein) helps neutralise free radicals
|Cat weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|Cat weight (kg)
|Liquid (ml / day)
|2
|109
|5
|217
|2.5
|129
|6
|248
|3
|148
|7
|279
|3.5
|166
|8
|308
|4
|183
|9
|337
|4.5
|200
|10
|364